The final season of “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” is slated to premiere in just a few weeks, and DreamWorksTV dropped an official Season 5 trailer on Wednesday that sets the mood for the final episodes. The final season starts on May 15th, and while it’s sad to see the popular series come to a close, this final season is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

The animated-series offers a modern take on the ’80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans. Aimee Carrero stars as Adora/ She – Ra, Karen Fukuhara as Glimmer, AJ Michalka as Catra, Marcus Scribner as Bow, Reshma Shetty as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint as Shadow Weaver, Keston John as Hordak, Lauren Ash as Scorpia, Christine Woods as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher as Seahawk, Vella Lovell as Mermista, Merit Leighton as Frosta, Sandra Oh as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown as Netossa.

The show’s description reads, “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora (Carrero), who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She – Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.”

The video’s official description adds, “Join our heroes as they fight the ultimate evil, once and for all. The final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power comes to Netflix, May 15th!”

After the final season of “She-Ra and the Princess of Power,” animated-series fans can switch gears and watch upcoming seasons of “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” on Netflix. The video streaming service announced earlier this month that the animated series would premiere exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. on June 12th.

