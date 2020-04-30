HBO confirmed that the network has renewed the drama “My Brilliant Friend” for a third season, the announcement was made today by Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming and Eleonora Andreatta, Rai head of Drama. The eight-episode second season of the series, which is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, debuted in the US on March 16th.

According to HBO, Season 3 will be based on “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” Ferrante’s third book in the series. If you’re looking for something to read during your self-isolation period, you can find a collection of Elena Ferrate’s work right here on Amazon.

“Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” said Orsi. “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”

“Meeting with success among the Italian and international audience, the great challenge of My Brilliant Friend continues with Rai and HBO announcing the third season, fortifying the ambition to create a complex story and bring the Italian imagination to the world, always keeping the lived experience of our country at the center of the narrative,” said Andreatta. “The success of the second series has confirmed the power of Elena Ferrante’s story and its capacity to become a compelling serial loved worldwide with the richness and charm of Saverio Costanzo’s direction.”

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO, Fremantle’s The Apartment said, “Breaking down geographical and linguistic barriers, betting on the past to speak about the present, and on the specific to turn it into something universal. These were the challenges when we began work on the first season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND. Encouraged by the perfection of Elena Ferrante’s novels and the talent of Saverio Costanzo, a daring challenge and for that reason, quite marvelous. Our success is also thanks to HBO and Rai, who have accompanied with care the development of a project that has indeed broken down those barriers with grace and beauty.”

The official description reads, “My Brilliant Friend is the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950. Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and – in a way – both her best friend and her worst enemy.”

Filmed in Italian, the season two finale of “My Brilliant Friend” will air May 4th (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Starring Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace, the season follows Elena and Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success, and betrayal.

