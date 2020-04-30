Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed installment, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” is headed into the land of Vikings. The company revealed the setting for the new Assassin’s Creed installment on Tuesday and dropped a first look trailer for the game on Wednesday morning.

The new trailer is something that you would have seen at E3 2020, but that event was canceled because of the ongoing health crisis. The cinematic video is filled with Norse imagery and beautiful scenes, and the trailer confirms that the game will be available this holiday season.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” follows a Viking raider named Eivor, and just like the previous Assassin’s Creed game, players will have the option of choosing which gender they prefer. Details on the character creation are slim at this time, but some level of customization will be available when the game launches later this year. Players will still be stealthily dropping on their foes, but other mechanics like settlement management, social policies, and farming are also expected to be part of the game. We imagine there will be a lot of raiding, and don’t forget about the longboats; there will be a lot of those as well.

The video released on Wednesday was just an introduction to the game and confirmed the launch window and title. Follow up videos will dive into the newer game mechanics, and Ubisoft will have new videos teasing the story as we get closer to the official launch date.

As for now, you can keep “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” on your radar for the holiday shopping season, which is when the PS5 and the Xbox Series X is expected to launch. If you’re planning on picking up the game, you can choose between the Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, or Xbox Series X and PS5 options.

The video’s official description reads, “Watch the world premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings.”

