Netflix announced that the company has acquired the global rights to the faith-friendly musical “A Week Away,” which is directed by Roman White. The project came from an original idea by Alan Powell and adapted for the screen by Kali Bailey and Powell.

The official logline reads, “Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.”

White has been nominated for eleven Emmy awards and has taken home three in addition to winning an MTV Music Video Award for his work with artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Antebellum, and Carrie Underwood. The cast includes Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn, Sherri Shepherd, and David Koechner, with newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker.

Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, and Gabe Vasquez served as producers on the project, with Vicky Patel servings as executive producer, and Corby Pons serving as co-executive producer.

In the announcement, Powell added, “We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance. There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message.”

Steve Barnett added, “We are grateful for the hard work by everyone involved in A Week Away and very proud of the film we made together. We couldn’t be more excited that the film will have the opportunity to put a smile on millions of faces.”

The film features reimagined songs from Contemporary Christian artists. In addition to these tracks, the film’s music producer, Adam Watts (High School Musical 3, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert), has penned three new original songs for the film. As songwriter and producer, Watts has contributed to over 50M albums sold worldwide across mainstream and CCM industries. Watts has also won three Dove Awards and an ASCAP Pop Award. Powell and Cory Clark also worked closely with Watts in writing and producing the music. The original score was created by Benjamin Backus.

“A Week Away” will join Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart, as well as 2020 films “The Main Event,” directed by Jay Karas and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; “The Sleepover,” directed by Trish Sie; and “Finding Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng.

