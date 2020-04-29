Amazon started teasing the return of “Hanna,” and the company released a first look teaser trailer to remind viewers that new episodes are on the way. The trailer doesn’t spoil any of the show’s upcoming storylines, but it does give a premiere date. The second season will start on July 3rd, and you can add the show to watchlist right here on Prime Video.

Prime Video released the teaser trailer on social media on Wednesday afternoon, telling fans, “Keep an eye out for Hanna. Now that she’s found others just like her, Utrax will do anything to control her. Watch the official teaser now for Hanna Season 2, coming July 3rd!”

If you’re new to the show, the series description reads, “In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.”

