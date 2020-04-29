Gordon Ramsay is back with all-new episodes of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” and Season 2 is set to premiere on June 7th on National Geographic. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete continues his adventure during his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration. The series will air globally in 172 countries and 43 languages, and the new season follows Ramsay as he embarks on more exhilarating adventures, exploring world cultures through food.

“We’re exploring seven new regions this season, each with vastly different culinary customs and history,” said Ramsay. “We get the opportunity to learn from the locals and hear their stories, and that gives us a much deeper experience and understanding of the world around us.”

The Season 2 description reads, “Ramsay feasts his way through Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway, India and Guyana, venturing even more off grid and off recipe to explore global cuisines. He’ll journey deep into the landscape of each place he visits, scaling mountains, battling 10-foot waves, braving frigid temperatures and bushwhacking his way through the backcountry to forage for some of the finest ingredients in the world. From swimming in great white shark-infested waters to participating in a traditional bull run, Ramsay risks life and limb in his biggest and boldest missions yet in order to achieve edible excellence.”

Under the guidance of local experts and food legends he meets along the way, Ramsay will partake in culinary customs and learn about delicious delicacies and fresh flavors unique to each region. Every ingredient he harvests, dish he tastes and person he meets will inspire him to create a recipe from scratch, intended to represent the heart of that culture. Each episode concludes with Ramsay challenging himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for locals he met during his journey.

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Jon Kroll. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan, vice president of production is Kevin Tao Mohs and executive vice president of National Geographic unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.

