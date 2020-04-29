Disney is following up the hit special, “The Disney Family Singalong,” with a Mother’s Day edition called “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” The special event is scheduled to air on May 10th at 7 PM on ABC, and it will feature familiar faces and special guests.

According to the network, nearly 13M people enjoyed the original “The Disney Family Singalong.” The event celebrated family and music and aired on April 16th. Ryan Seacrest is returning as host for the second installment, and the special will feature all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography, and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Disney stated that celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The nationwide singalong will air on Mother’s Day as part of ABC’s Sunday Night programming block, followed by an all-new remote episode of “American Idol” airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT. “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” will then be available to stream on Disney+ in the days that follow (date to be confirmed soon).

ABC added, “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.”

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

“’The Disney Family Singalong’ was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support.”

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.