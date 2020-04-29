Amazon and the NFL announced today they have reached a multi-year agreement to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football on compatible devices. Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream the 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by FOX to more than 150M paid Prime members worldwide, and in over 200 countries and territories on the Prime Video and Twitch sites and apps.

According to the company, all Thursday Night Football games broadcast by FOX will also be distributed in Spanish on FOX Deportes and are expected to be simulcast on NFL Network, continuing the league’s “Tri-Cast” model of broadcast (FOX), cable (NFL Network, FOX Deportes), and digital (Prime Video and Twitch) distribution.

If you’re looking for something new to stream while your waiting for the NFL pre-season to start, you can check out the current list of series and movies currently available on Prime Video.

Additionally, the NFL and Amazon announced an agreement to exclusively stream one regular-season game globally on Prime Video and Twitch, which will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the 2020 NFL regular season. In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing commitment to make its games available on free, over-the-air television, the game will also be televised in the participating teams’ home markets.

“As our relationship has expanded, Amazon has become a trusted and valued partner of the NFL,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. “Extending this partnership around Thursday Night Football continues our critical mission of delivering NFL games to as many fans in as many ways as possible both in the United States and around the world.”

“We are thrilled to renew our Thursday Night Football deal with the NFL, and are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights to an additional regular season game in 2020,” said Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We know Prime members and the Twitch community around the world love the NFL, and we remain committed to giving them the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a broad selection of premium content available at their fingertips.”

Thursday Night Football will continue to offer new and existing features for viewers. This includes X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS that bring fans closer to the game. On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the FOX broadcast, the FOX Deportes Spanish language coverage, and from multiple alternative audio options exclusive to Prime Video. The NFL and Amazon will continue to collaborate on additional NFL content and enhanced fan viewing experiences around Thursday Night Football.

In 2019, Thursday Night Football delivered an average audience of 15.4M viewers, including FOX, NFL Network, FOX Deportes, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital, Prime Video, Twitch, and Verizon Media mobile properties – up +4% versus the 2018 Thursday Night Football season average (14.9M). Digital streaming across Prime Video, Twitch, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital and Verizon Media mobile properties in 2019 surpassed an average minute audience of over 1.0 million – up +43% versus the previous year (729K).

The NFL and Amazon first partnered to distribute Thursday Night Football during the 2017 season. This multi-year renewal continues a strong relationship between the NFL and Amazon which, in addition to Thursday Night Football, also features the Emmy-winning Amazon Original “All or Nothing.”

