ABC shared another preview of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which is getting ready to start its final season in just a few weeks. The big Season 7 premiere is slated for May 27th, so set a reminder and avoid any spoilers on social media leading up to the event.

In the new season, Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

You can watch the official trailer below for a quick look at the new episodes. Marvel fans will have to wait until November to see “Black Widow” in theaters, but the MCU is adjusting to the new schedule and many of the delayed films already have new release dates.

You can watch the official trailer below.

