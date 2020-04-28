Google is expanding the company’s STADIA gaming platform, and adding new titles for players to enjoy throughout the year. Electronic Arts and Google announced a partnership to launch five EA games on the platform, and the list includes the newer RPG “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” as well as FIFA and Madden NFL games.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

“We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button,” said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google.

PUBG also confirmed that the Battle Royale title is launching on Stadia. Gamers can purchase the game on the Stadia store ,or sign up via Stadia.com to receive a two-month trial of Stadia Pro. According to the announcement, players across North America and select European countries can drop in today and start playing PUBG on Stadia immediately.

With cross-platform parties and cross-platform play included when playing with a controller, Stadia gamers can find their friends on console and battle together for that elusive chicken dinner. With the recent release of PUBG Season 7, it also means that gamers can explore the refreshed Vikendi map, Dinoland theme park, speeding trains, and all the other updates that are available to start playing instantly.

“PUBG pioneered the Battle Royale genre, and we’re excited to continue evolving and growing our audience with Stadia, the pioneer in cloud-based gaming,” said Ashley Youngsun Nam, Head of Console for PUBG Corporation. “With instant access to PUBG through Stadia Pro and access to cross-platform play, gamers have no excuse but to drop-in and land, loot, and survive in our iconic Battle Royale experience.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.