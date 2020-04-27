Kimmy Schmidt is returning to Netflix for a special event, and its slated to premiere on May 12th. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Netflix’s description reads, “Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Created and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons. In addition to Fey and Carlock, Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino and David Miner also serve as executive producers.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix.

Netflix released the first look trailer on social media, telling fans, “Kimmy sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes.”

If you’re looking for something new to stream on Netflix, you have some options to choose from this weekend. The animated-comedy “The Willoughbys” released on April 22nd, and “After Life: Season 2” and Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” released last week. Other recent releases include the comedy special “Middleditch & Schwartz,” and the new animated series “The Midnight Gospel,” which is a new adult animated series from the creator of “Adventure Time.”

In May, you have “Dead to Me: Season 2” set to premiere on May 8th, as well as Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” on May 1st, and the Steve Carell workplace comedy series “Space Force” on May 29th.

