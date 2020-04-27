The COVID-19 health crisis put an end to the spring box office, which meant that “Black Widow” was delayed until November. Marvel fans will have to patiently wait until it’s safe to return to theaters to see the next MCU installment, but they can enjoy “Avengers: Endgame” with the Russo brothers while they are passing the time.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed the record-setting blockbuster, and on April 27th, they will be live-tweeting a watch session with fans to celebrate the movie’s first anniversary. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

The official Russo brother’s Instagram account told fans, “In honor of the 1 year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, re-watch the film along with us TOMORROW (4/27) starting at 4pmPT/7pmET. We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour. We may even have a special guest popping by on IG… Join us by using #AvengersAssemble. Who’s in?”

It took “Avengers: Endgame” roughly thirteen weeks at the top of the box office to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. The Marvel installment toppled “Avatar” to claim the record, which stood for the last ten years. “Avatar” hit theaters in 2009, and the movie grossed over $2.78B in theaters.

“Avengers: Endgame” features Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Josh Brolin returns as Thanos.

Other characters in the film include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, and Vin Diesel as Groot with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Reprising their roles, Rene Russo returns as Frigga, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Taika Waititi as Korg, William Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross and Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce.

