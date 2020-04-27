Disney’s final installment of the Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is launching two months early on Disney+ to celebrate “May the 4th” with fans. The date, which is known by fans around the world as “Star Wars Day,” won’t be have it’s usual public gatherings, but you can celebrate with the movies inside the safety of your home.

This year, for the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place. You can start with the 1977 hit “Star Wars: A New Hope,” then run through the nine-part saga on the platform. You can even extend your viewing celebration with “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The film’s description reads, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams joined forces once again to deliver “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the thrilling climactic chapter in the Skywalker saga, bringing the heroic struggle to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy to an epic, resounding conclusion.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” joins Disney+’s May the 4th line-up including the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” and the series finale of the award-winning animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From “Star Wars: A New Hope” to “The Mandalorian,” the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang.

