Hulu dropped a first look trailer for “Love, Victor,” a new series inspired by the 2018 film “Love, Simon.” The new show is set to premiere on June 19th, and it will air 10-episodes in its first season. The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

The description reads, “Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film “Love, Simon,” which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

The film’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, serve as executive producers on the project, along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

The series was originally a Disney+ title, but was moved to Hulu after Disney took over the streaming service.

“’Love, Victor’ is funny, heartfelt and deeply affecting, and we were incredibly taken with the project,” said Craig Erwich, SVP Originals, Hulu. “The show’s contemporary lens and honest storytelling make it a perfect fit for the millions of fans on Hulu who already watch and see themselves in series like ‘Looking For Alaska,’ ‘Pen15’ and ‘Grown-ish.’”

Hulu stated earlier this year that a writers room has been opened to begin exploring storylines for a potential second season. You can watch the first look teaser trailer below to get a better look at the cast, and set a reminder to catch the premiere when the series launches this summer on Hulu.

