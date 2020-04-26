HBO announced a premiere window for the new series “I May Destroy You,” which was created, written, executive produced by and starring BAFTA Award winner Michaela Coel. The new half-hour series debuts this June on the network, and HBO released a first look trailer for the series on social media.

In the announcement, the network described the series adding, “This fearless, frank and provocative series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

“I May Destroy You” stars Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole. The show will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.

The official description reads, “Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.”

“I May Destroy You” is a co-production between HBO and BBC and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, excluding the UK and Ireland where the series will be distributed by BBC Studios.

You can watch the official teaser below to get a better look at the new series, and don’t forget to keep it on your radar when it debuts this summer on the network.

