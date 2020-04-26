Apple gave a straight-to-series order to “The Shrink Next Door,” a new, eight-episode limited series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. The new series is based on the popular podcast from Wondery and Bloomberg Media, hailing from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series will be directed by Michael Showalter and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett,

The official description reads, “The Shrink Next Door is a dark comedy inspired by true events that detail the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Paul Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Will Ferrell. Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest.”

The project will bring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd on screen together for the first time since the duo starred in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

“The Shrink Next Door” is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, Wondery, and Bloomberg Media.

Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rudd and Pritchett will also serve as executive producers. Showalter and Jordana Mollick will executive produce on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

Apple did not confirm a release window at this time, and other castings details will have to wait until the show moves into production. Until then, you have two Anchorman movies to stream if you want to see the Ferrell-Rudd team in action.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.