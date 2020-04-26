If you need a quick pick-me-up, you can stop what you’re doing and listen to Joey Batey read from The Last Wish on YouTube. Batey, who plays the bard Jaskier in Netflix’s “The Witcher” series, will help you escape your troubles for a short time, just like a true bard.

The video’s description reads, “May we offer you 15 soothing minutes of Joey Batey reading from the first book of The Witcher series, ‘The Last Wish'”

If you like what you hear, you can use this extended break in the series to read the books that inspired the show. The novels have been out for a while now, and you can buy them separately on the cheap, or as a collection. You can find the collection of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work right here on Amazon, and you can even grab the Kindle editions for easy digital reading whenever you need it.

The official series description reads, “Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Netflix series follows Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they travel through the continent and discover their fates.

Netflix already confirmed a second series for the fantasy-drama, and Jaskier will be returning in all his glory. It was also confirmed that Kim Bodnia, Villanelle’s handler on BBC America’s “Killing Eve” series, is taking on the role of Vesemir in the new episodes

Jason F. Brown, Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub, and Jarosław Sawko serve as executive producers on the series at Netflix.

