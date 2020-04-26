Square Enix’s “Trials of Mana” launched this week for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC through STEAM. If you need a new game to past the time while you’re in self-isolation, you can jump into the adventure on your platform of choice.

The game originally released in Japan in 1995 under the name “Seiken Densetsu 3.” This version is a full, high-definition remake, and it’s the third installment to the classic Mana series.

The description reads, “The game immerses players in an unforgettable adventure filled with exciting gameplay, memorable heroes and villains. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from six unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, upgrading their characters’ classes into more powerful forms, learning over 300 different abilities, and discovering a world of secrets and mysteries to explore. Additionally, players can discover an exciting new playable chapter after finishing the game not found in the original release, in which they can unlock brand-new classes, and challenge a powerful new threat.”

The publisher stated that players who have downloaded the playable demo for “Trials of Mana” can continue their saved files in the full game to immediately jump back into the adventure. The company also said that anyone who purchases the physical or digital versions of the game by May 21, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch system or PlayStation 4 system will receive a Rabite Adornment DLC, allowing players to gain more EXP after battles up to level 10. Anyone who purchases the game through STEAM by May 21, 2020 will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC as well as an exclusive wallpaper set.

You can find the game right here on Amazon, and you can watch the launch trailer below to get a better look at the RPG.

