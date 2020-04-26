Showtime announced that the final four episodes of the second season of the comedy series “Black Monday” will premiere on June 28th. The series will end its second season with a finale, which is slated to air on July 19th.

The series, which began its 10-episode run in March, aired six episodes of its second season before pausing due to post-production issues related to COVID-19. Viewers can catch up on the first six episodes starting on May 17th, or watch On Demand or streaming.

The recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, and Casey Wilson. In season two, the guest stars include Tuc Watkins as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian as New York Governor Putnam.

The popular comedy is executive produced by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle, who stars with two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Paul Scheer.

The series is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan. Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers. “Black Monday” is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

If you need something new to stream this week, Showtime is launching “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” You can watch the series premiere online already, or wait until April 26th to watch it on Showtime. That series stars Tony and Emmy winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. The show is described as a “spiritual successor” to the original “Penny Dreadful” series, which was a hit on the network.

