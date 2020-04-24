Sony Pictures is delaying the release of its upcoming “Spider-Man” movies, and the delay is altering Marvel’s Phase 4 release schedule. The delays are part of Hollywood’s overall production issues, all stemming from the COVID-19 health crisis.

The next Marvel-Sony “Spider-Man” movie will be the third in the “Homecoming” trilogy, and it’s moving from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Sony Pictures also pushed back the release of the next “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” animated sequel, which is moving from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

The move shifts the untitled Spider-Man movie into the release date held by Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which will now release on March 25, 2022. The change also moves “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which jumps ahead from February 18th, 2022, to February 11th, 2022.

Earlier this week, Sony announced that “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been moved from October 2020 to June 25th, 2021, and the studio moved “Morbius” from July 2020 to March 2021 earlier this year.

In the announcement, Sony Pictures also set new release dates for its other dramas and animated series. The war-drama “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, was removed from its Christmas Day release date, but the studio didn’t give the film a new date at this time. The Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood,” which was one of the only films to stick with a 2020 release date, is moving from October 23, 2020, to April 2, 2021. The next movie in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Hotel Transylvania 4,” is jumping from December 22, 2021, to August 6, 2021. We should also mention that the “Uncharted” movie, which also features Tom Holland, is moving up from October 8, 2021, to July 16, 2021.

The other major delays this week include Paramount Pictures‘ “Mission Impossible 7” and “Mission Impossible 8,” as well as the studio’s “The Tomorrow War,” “Paw Patrol,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” and “Spell.”

You can read about the other movie delays and rescheduling to keep track of the diminishing 2020-2021 box office. We update the major releases as they are announced by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.