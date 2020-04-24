The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is back on schedule, and this year, Victoria Justice will serve as host. The network slated the premiere for May 2nd, and the celebrities scheduled to appear are Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, and more.

“The Avengers: Endgame” team, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, are also expected to appear, and the network will offer a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live-action series “The Astronauts.”

The network said that the show will also have segments, and said that these would include “JoJo Siwa discovering slime secretly placed in every area of her home; a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel of his chart-topping single “All Day”; and an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime in Space voyage.”

During this year’s show, NBA champion and global icon LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. The LeBron James Family Foundation’s groundbreaking I PROMISE School serves his hometown’s most at-risk students and their entire families with the support, programming and wide-ranging resources they need to succeed in the classroom and at home, creating a new model for urban, public education.

Nickelodeon will also support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and present within the show a $1M donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every day that schools are closed, kids in need miss nearly 34M school meals. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure every kid gets three meals a day during this time of crisis and all year long.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz serves as Executive Producer. Production of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

