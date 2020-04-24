Last week, Netflix confirmed that “Dead to Me: Season 2” will be available on May 8th, and now fans can watch the official trailer for the sophomore season. Emmy Award winner Liz Feldman created the series, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

The official description for Season 2 reads, “Jen, Judy and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.”

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Friday afternoon, telling fans, “Ride or die, no matter the lie. Dead to Me Season 2 premieres May 8th on Netflix.”

The streaming service also released a trailer for the new hour-long special, “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” which is slated to premiere on May 5th. It’s rare for Seinfeld to make a standalone comedy special, and his last event was back in 1998. This special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

If you’re looking for something new to stream on Netflix, you have some options to choose from this weekend. The animated-comedy “The Willoughbys” released on April 22nd, and “After Life: Season 2” and Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” released earlier today for weekend viewing. Other recent releases include the comedy special “Middleditch & Schwartz,” and the new animated series “The Midnight Gospel,” which is a new adult animated series from the creator of “Adventure Time.”

You can set a reminder to catch Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” on May 1st, and the Steve Carell workplace comedy series “Space Force” on May 29th.

