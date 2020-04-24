Showtime released the series premiere of the network’s new drama “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” ahead of schedule. The premiere episode is now available as a free online sampling, and you can find it on streaming platforms and on-demand, as well on YouTube. The series stars Tony and Emmy winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. The show is described as a “spiritual successor” to the original “Penny Dreadful” series, which was a hit on the network.

The premiere episode is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com. The 10-episode series will premiere on-air on April 26th on the network.

The official description reads, “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

Showtime is also supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families. The network said in a statement, “California produces over two-thirds of the fruits and nuts and over a third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. With this series set in Los Angeles, the network is donating in support of those who feed us through their labor and ensure our food supply, as these communities may be among the hardest hit due to lack of resources.”

Tony and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series “Penny Dreadful,” continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar also serves as executive producer.

