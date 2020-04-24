Prime Video is hosting “Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film,” giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Grammy-nominated trio, the Jonas Brothers, during their sold-out “Happiness Begins” 2019 concert tour. The big event will premiere on April 24th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

You can find the event and right here on Prime Video.

The new movie captures the band’s live concert experience and provides an exclusive look into the Jonas Brothers’ lives on the road, including performances of beloved hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” and “Year 3000,” and music from last year’s chart-topping “Happiness Begins” album, including their Billboard #1 smash “Sucker.”

The description reads, “Happiness Continues gives viewers a front-row seat in fan-packed arenas in Miami, Vancouver, and Mexico City, as well as at the intimate Cobra Lounge in Chicago, in their first time performing there in 12 years. Happiness Continues gives fans a deeper look at how Nick, Joe, and Kevin navigate tour life while continuing to balance music, their relationship with one another, and their new families.”

“Happiness Continues” is directed by Anthony Mandler, and produced by Kim Bradshaw, Ned Doyle and Anthony Mandler, through Mandler’s production company Black Hand Cinema.

Following a six-year hiatus, Jonas Brothers surprised fans with the release “Sucker.” The double-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release “Chasing Happiness,” documenting the brothers rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album debut with the release of their platinum-selling album Happiness Begins.

“Happiness Continues” is from Philymack and Amazon Studios in association with Polygram Entertainment and Federal Films, with executive producers Phil McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Monte Lipman, Wendy Goldstein, and Baz Halpin.

