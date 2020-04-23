NordVPN is releasing NordLynx, a new technology, built around the WireGuard protocol. According to the company, tests show that NordLynx’s speed outperforms any other mainstream protocol, and it’s available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux users.

“NordLynx is the most significant technological improvement ever introduced to our customers, and a VPN industry. It is a new-generation VPN protocol that is faster than anything we’ve seen before. To understand its impact on connection speed and the changes users can expect, we took an academic approach using statistical methods and carried out 256,886 speed tests,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

In the announcement, the company explained, “When a user connects to a nearby VPN server and downloads content that’s served from a content delivery network (CDN) within a few thousand miles/kilometres, they can expect up to twice higher download and upload speed.”

The WireGuard protocol is faster than the current leading VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN and IPSec, but often criticized for its ability to secure users’ privacy. “This is the main reason why NordVPN came up with the new NordLynx technology,” explains Daniel Markuson.

NordLynx combines WireGuard’s high speeds and NordVPN’s custom double Network Address Translation (NAT) system to protect users’ privacy. NordVPN’s double NAT system allows establishing a secure VPN connection without storing any identifiable data on a server. Dynamic local IP addresses remain assigned only while the session is active. Meanwhile, user authentication is done with the help of a secure external database.

“We are proud that NordVPN is the first VPN provider to implement WireGuard on such a scale. For more than a year, we have worked to make NordLynx available for everyone, spent hundreds of hours polishing it, and solved complex obstacles when preparing the infrastructure for scaling. Now we have the fastest VPN protocol existing today,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN. “It has elegant cryptographic design and provides unprecedented speed.”

To switch to NordLynx, users need to update their NordVPN app to the latest version. The NordLynx protocol can be chosen manually from the Settings menu. The updates are released gradually, so it might not be available for all users right away. NordVPN utilizes three different VPN protocols: IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, and NordLynx, and you can choose the protocol that works best with your setup.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.