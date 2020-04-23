Hulu released an official trailer for “The Great,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on May 15th. The limited series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine and features Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The official description reads, “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

Hulu shared the trailer on social media to remind subscribers that the premiere date is quickly approaching, and we recommend adding the series to your watchlist. The video’s description adds, “All is bliss in the court of Catherine the Great. #TheGreat premieres May 15, only on Hulu.”

Elle Fanning is also starring in the movie “The Nightingale,” alongside her sister Dakota Fanning. Mélanie Laurent is directing the adaptation, which is based on the novel by Kristin Hannah. The war-drama was slated to release in December 2020, but production on the movie and the release date have been delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. Fans of the two actors will have to wait a little longer to see when the film will be ready for theaters. Until then, you have “The Great” to binge through next month.

