Netflix shared a look at the new animated series “Pokémon Journeys: The Series,” which will premiere exclusively on Netflix. The series will release the first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season on June 12th, and new episodes will be added quarterly on Netflix for the duration of the season.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

Fans can look forward to an all-new narrative following Ash and his partner Pikachu as they embark on adventures across multiple regions in the Pokémon world, meeting new characters and discovering more Pokémon along the way.

The official description reads, “Pokémon Journeys: The Series Synopsis: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!”

According to the company, “Pokémon Journeys: The Series” will also feature a new theme song written and performed by the band Walk off the Earth.

If you need more Pokémon action before June 12th, you can watch older Pokémon seasons on Netflix, as well as the animated Pokémon movie, “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution,” which debuted globally on Netflix this past February.

