Quibi confirmed that a new psychological thriller series is on the way called “Horror Accidental,” which is based on the Japanese TV drama series, “Horror Accidental 1 & 2.” The original was written by Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura, and Kenta Ihara, and it’s launching on Quibi with Evan Daugherty attached.

You’ve probably seen a few Daugherty’s movies. He co-wrote 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which starred Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, and Kristen Stewart, and he worked on the “Divergent” movie starring Shailene Woodley. Daugherty also worked on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and the “Tomb Raider” reboot with Alicia Vikander. The new anthology series will release in chapters, just like a lot of Quibi’s other content, but a Quibi stopped short of announcing a release window.

The official description reads, “The series was made exclusively for mobile viewing and highlights everyday situations normal people find themselves in — and the horrific possibilities that lurk around every corner in our modern world.”

“Horror Accidental” is produced by Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand, ALTER. Alter’s Executive Producers are Van Toffler and Cody Zwieg. The series is also produced by Scoop Productions, and the series is also executive produced by Amuse Group USA and Fuji TV.

Quibi launched earlier this month, and you can enjoy 90 days for free if you sign up before April 30th. If you’re one of the millions of people in self-isolation right now, you can dive into Quibi’s content for snack-sized streaming whenever you need it.

The streaming service launched with over 50 shows and movies, including “Survive,” “Most Dangerous Game,” “Thanks A Million,” “Chrissy’s Court,” “Murder House Flip,” “Last Night’s Late Night,” “The Replay by ESPN” and more. You can check the launch lineup, and learn more about the stars of each original project, and see if anything catches your attention.

