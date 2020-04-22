Disney is reportedly working on another “Star Wars” series, this time with the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of “Russian Doll.” Variety reported that Leslye Headland is working with Disney on the new series and that the show is slated for the Disney+ streaming service.

No details were confirmed at this time, and Disney has yet to comment on Headland’s involvement in the new show, but this would be the fourth Star Wars series that Disney has planned for the streaming service. Variety’s report claims that the new Star Wars installment will be a female-centric story, and that it would take place within its own timeline.

It would be a smart move for Disney to offer another female protagonist to entice younger female-fans into the franchise. Little girls dressed as Rey, with adorable little glowing lightsabers, have been on the rise within the Star Wars brand since the character’s debut in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Disney+ could continue that trend, while also expanding its male-leads in other projects.

Disney has plenty of other male-driven stories in the works for Star Wars fans. Not including “The Mandalorian,” Disney has two other live-action series on the books with male leads. The first is the Obi-Wan Kenobi project with Ewan McGregor, and the other project is a ”Rogue One” prequel following the character Cassian Andor with Diego Luna. Those projects are currently on hold as the world tackles the current health crisis.

The Disney+ May schedule includes the premiere of “Prop Culture,” and the big finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Disney is also hosting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Mandalorian” in May, so Star Wars fans will want to set a reminder to catch the special feature.

As with all things Star Wars, there will be reports, leaks, and teasers right up until each of these projects are released. Until then, you have the movies to stream, and plenty of animated-series to watch during the quarantine.

