SYFY is hosting a month-long event for the animated-series “Harley Quinn,” which was a DC Universe exclusive. The network announced that Season One of the half-hour adult animated-comedy series will begin an exclusive cable run on SYFY every Sunday night in May.

The series features Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn, and if you like the show, you can watch Season Two currently streaming on the DC Universe platform. You can also stream Harley’s latest live-action installment, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” on most digital streaming platforms.

The network’s description of the series adds, “Breaking up is hard to do – just ask Harley! The DC fan-favorite has finally left her ex-boyfriend, the Joker, and is trying her damndest to join the Legion of Doom with the help – or hindrance – of a whole cast of not-so super villains from all corners of Gotham City.”

SYFY will air episode blocks starting on May 3rd at 11pm ET. The first four episodes will air on the premiere weekend, followed by episodes 5-7 on May 10th, episodes 8-10 on May 17th, and episodes 11-13 on May 24th.

If you’re a fan of the character you can catch her latest adventures on DC Universe, or check out the show on SYFY and see if you like the latest adaptation.

SYFY hosted a “Battlestar Galactica” and “Xena: Warrior Princess” marathon in April. The blocks help all of us self-isolators pass the time as we binge through of the content that is available to us. The network released a promotional trailer for the “Harley Quinn” marathon on social media on Wednesday, telling fans, “Harley Quinn stars in this adult animated action-comedy series featuring a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.