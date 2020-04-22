YouTube is expanding its quarantine slate with a new batch of YouTube Originals, under the platform’s #WithMe brand. The new content hopes to “support, entertain and educate viewers around the world,” according to Google, and the collection includes famous YouTube personalities and celebs.

The talent list includes Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong, YUNGBLUD, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lele Pons, Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Terry Crews, and MrBeast to name a few. YouTube explained that proceeds from these events will go to a COVID-19-related charitable organization, and viewers will be encouraged to donate while they watch the content.

“YouTube’s greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “We’re working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful, and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together.”

In May, YouTube is also planning to launch new kids & family originals, which will be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids. In a blog post, YouTube added, “These new Originals will help inspire kids’ curiosity, creativity, resourcefulness and resiliency during these unusual times.”

You can read the descriptions for the planned new originals, as described by YouTube.

“Money Talks: Taxes” — Streaming now!

In this new Learning Playlist, a roundtable of leading female financial experts provide answers to the questions surrounding personal finances that we are all desperate to know. Offering a step by step guide for viewers, this first series of videos covers pressing questions about filing taxes and the COVID-19 stimulus check.

“The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast” April 25th

A global LIVE event where popular YouTube creator, MrBeast (34M subscribers), challenges the platform’s biggest stars to remotely go head-to-head in a first-of-its-kind battle of stay-at-home games where there can be only one winner. “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast” will encourage viewers to donate to support COVID-19-related charitable organizations.

“Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD” April 27th

This weekly episodic series follows UK recording artist, YUNGBLUD, through a month at a rental apartment in L.A. Along with four friends – his manager, videographer and two bandmates with whom he is quarantined – YUNGBLUD attempts to shoot a music video, write new songs, cook meals and stay connected to his UK-based family and avid global fanbase, all within the disconcerting shelter-at-home restrictions. “Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD” will encourage viewers to donate to support No Kid Hungry.

“#MoveWithMe” April 29th

In celebration of International Dance Day (April 29), this special will feature acclaimed choreographer Matt Steffanina as host, and talented dancers and choreographers from across the globe as they come together to provide dance-lovers with high octane performances to today’s chart topping songs in a way that can only be done on YouTube. Choreographers and dancers including LaurieAnn Gibson, WilldaBeast Adams, Chachi Gonzales, Kasia Jukowska, Vale Merino, Sonali Bhadauria, FitDance, Kaelynn KK Harris, Twist And Pulse, D-trix and more will be featured. “#MoveWithMe” will encourage viewers to donate to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO during the event.

“Stream #WithMe (UK)” April 30th

In “Stream #WithMe”, a star-studded crew of some of the UK’s most loved YouTube creators and stars let us in on how they are coping with the lockdown experience in a livestream celebration of solidarity. The all-star group of creators and celebrities will share tips on how to keep entertained, upbeat, and active as they tag-team their way through four hours of joyful unexpected performances and exciting challenges culminating in an almighty stunt for the nation. “Stream #WithMe” will encourage viewers to donate to support NHS Charities Together.

“Celebrity Substitute” May 7th

Around the world, millions of students are joining virtual classrooms as part of the current distance learning initiative and teachers are looking for ways to keep their students engaged and focused to stay on target with their curriculum. In this series, some of the brightest celebrities and educators come together to energize distance learning. In each episode, a celebrity steps in to teach crucial high school lessons with real teachers. Some examples include Karlie Kloss working through a coding problem, or Ken Jeong giving a biology lesson that will be remembered for years to come. Additional celebrity substitutes include: Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Terry Crews.

“The Secret Life of Lele Pons” May 19th

In this raw and intimate five-part series, internet personality and music artist Lele Pons shares a side to her that no one knows about… Her lifelong struggle with Tourette Syndrome and OCD. Viewers will follow along on her journey of building and expanding her music career while battling what was previously hidden.

“BookTube – Read with Me Special and Mental Health Episode” May 21st and June 2020

The critically-acclaimed monthly book club, “BookTube,” is creating a special “Read With Me” episode premiering May 21. Now more than ever, people around the world are turning to books to help them feel connected. This special episode will feature several celebrities, booktubers, and authors – including Melinda Gates, John Grisham, James Patterson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Nicholas Sparks, Elaine Welteroth, and many more – sharing their current book recommendations. Additionally, the June 2020 episode of “BookTube” will feature authors Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. Surgeon General (author of Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World), Lori Gottlieb (author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone) and Haemin Sunim (author of The Things You Can Only See When You Slow Down) discussing anxiety, mental health, and advice for self care during these uncertain times.

“Create Together #WithMe” (working title) — Series premieres May 2020

This mini-series, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, invites friends and families from all over the world who are coping with this unprecedented time of isolation to come together and showcase their creativity and collaboration. Rather than profiling lone artists and showcasing their finished work, each weekly episode will document the creative process as people find each other online and remotely collaborate on a variety of family friendly projects—short films, short documentaries, music videos, and more. Anybody can come be a part of the show on HITRECORD, Gordon-Levitt’s Emmy-winning platform for creative collaboration.

“Locked Down” (working title) May 2020

A social media mystery in a social distancing era! This scripted event series follows a group of bored teens working together online to solve a mystery involving one of their neighbors. Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, “Locked Down” is a suspenseful look at how young people stay in touch while having to stay away, as well as what happens when boredom leads to suspicion. The story unfolds almost in real-time as the friend group works together – from a distance – to solve the mystery, while also exploring their own anxieties and frustrations about life during a pandemic.

“Untitled Juanpa and Luisito Project” (LATAM) May 2020

Latin America’s top YouTube creators Juanpa Zurita (10.2M subscribers) and Luisito Communica (30.6M subscribers) come together for the first time to document an unprecedented situation (COVID-19 quarantine) in an unprecedented way. Filmed entirely under quarantine with no physical interaction, viewers will hear first hand personal stories from around the globe, including YouTube creators, health specialists, and everyday people as they reflect on their reality. Their challenges, their hopes, their solutions, their stories of inspiration and most importantly the resilience of human nature. This limited series will give a voice to individuals around the globe to unify us regardless of region or language.

