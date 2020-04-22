HBO isn’t wasting any time in renewing its popular drama series “Westworld.” The network confirmed that it has renewed the sci-fi drama series for a fourth season, and the announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” noted Bloys. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

“Westworld” returned for its eight-episode third season on Sunday, March 15th, and fans have been exploring the ever-evolving plot lines and twists. Jonathan Nolan directed the season’s premiere episode, which has surpassed 9M viewers across all platforms.

The series was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

The Season 4 confirmation came one-day after HBO announced the launch date for HBO Max, the company’s newest streaming platform. That service launches on May 27th and will feature a mix of “Max Originals,” movies, and TV episodes. Content will be pulled from WarnerMedia’s library, including Warner Bros Pictures, New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM.

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

