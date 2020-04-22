Freeform’s hit series “The Bold Type” will return with all-new episodes on June 11th. The series will be continuing its fourth season, and Freeform released a first look promo with an introduction by the cast. “The Bold Type” stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin.

The network teased the new story adding, “During the recent midseason finale, Kat, Jane and Sutton each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives. Sutton and Richard tied the knot, but their relationship will continue to be bicoastal since Sutton was finally promoted to Scarlet stylist. Jane was given her own vertical but ended things with Ryan when she learned the true extent of his betrayal and went forward with her double mastectomy. Kat took a stand when she once again went up against RJ Safford about his personal beliefs but lost her job at Scarlet in the process.”

In the upcoming episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life. Series star Melora Hardin directs the second episode of the summer season in her episodic television directing debut.

The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios and The District.

While your waiting for “The Bold Type,” you can enjoy the current season of “Siren,” and the first season of “Motherland: Fort Salem.” You can also catch up with “Good Trouble” if you missed any of the last season on the Freeform app. Those should keep you busy for a little while during your self-isolation over the next few weeks.

