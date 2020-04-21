Warner Bros. Pictures is shifting the animated-comedy “Scoob!” from a theatrical release, to to a Premium Video On-Demand title next month. The movie is slated to release on May 15th, and the announcement was made today by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, Warner Bros.

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” said Sarnoff. “We know fans are eager to see ‘SCOOB!’ and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.”

The official description reads, “SCOOB! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

Starring in “SCOOB!” are Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

“SCOOB!” is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

The move from theaters to digital was a successful venture for Universal Pictures, after the studio decided to move “Trolls: World Tour” to On-Demand platforms during the start of the health crisis. The film quickly became one of Fandango’s best-selling digital releases over its launch window, and Warner Bros. Pictures is hoping to see the same success with Scoob and the gang.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.