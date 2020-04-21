Sony Pictures gave the “Venom” sequel an official title on Tuesday afternoon, but the movie won’t be coming out until 2021. Now called “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the studio confirmed that the film’s new release date is June 25, 2021. The movie’s original release date was October 2, 2020, which was closer to the “Venom’s” October 3rd release date back in 2018. The new release date will give Venom and Carnage a chance to take over the summer box office, which was always a popular release window for Sony Picture’s “Spider-Man” franchise

Fans will have to wait an extra eight months to see the movie, is now releasing on the weekend previously occupied by Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman.” That movie moved to October 1, 2021, along with a long list of Warner Bros. Pictures titles that were rescheduled or delayed.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t the only movie from Sony Pictures that has been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Jared Leto’s “Morbius” was moved from July 31st to March 19, 2021. The new Ghostbusters installment, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” shifted from July 10th to March 5, 2021, and the long-delayed “Uncharted” movie with Tom Holland moved from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021.

The Venom sequel should be worth the wait if the cast and creative team is any indication. Tom Hardy is returning to the franchise to take up the role of Venom, and Andy Serkis is directing the sequel, taking over for Ruben Fleischer.

The original “Venom” movie released in 2018 and made over $855M for the studio after an $80M domestic debut. Tom Hardy starred in the movie alongside Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris. More casting details on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will be announced when the film goes into production.

You can keep track of the movie delays and rescheduled released dates as they are announced by the studio.

