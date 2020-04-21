Vertical will release the mystery-drama “Inheritance” on digital and on-demand platforms on May 22nd. Vaughn Stein directed the movie, working from a script by Matthew Kennedy. The mystery-thriller has a terrific cast, including Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton.

The official description reads, “A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.”

While the box office schedule is constantly shifting, Lily Collins has several projects in the works. Collins is expected to star in David Fincher’s “Mank,” which is a bio-drama that follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he develops Orson Welles’ iconic movie “Citizen Kane.” That film also features Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman, and Dana Lyn Baron. Fans of Collins can also look for her in Anthony Lucero’s “Halo of Stars” with Holiday Grainger, and Austin Bunn’s thriller “Titan.”

One of Simon Pegg’s larger projects is the “Mission Impossible 7” movie, where he will reprise his role as Benji Dunn. Pegg might also star in the developing “Star Trek” sequel. The Star Trek sequel castings are still a rumor at this point, with no confirmation from the studio, but Pegg is expected to return as Montgomery ‘Scotty’ Scott if the project moves forward. Noah Hawley will direct the new installment, and the cast could include former franchise stars Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and John Cho.

As for “Inheritance,” the movie will give viewers something new to stream in May, as we all continue our self-isolation. You can watch the film’s official trailer below, and set a reminder to stream the movie when it releases next month on digital platforms.

