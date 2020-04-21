Universal Pictures set the “Emma” digital release date on Tuesday afternoon. The movie will release on digital on May 5th, followed by the Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand version on May 19th. Autumn de Wilde directed “Emma” for Focus Features, working off a screenplay by Eleanor Catton. The film is an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, and features Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and Connor Swindells.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The studio’s description reads, “Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.”

“Emma” was a hit with both critics and audiences, and currently holds an 86% rating on RottenTomatoes. The movie premiered in theaters back in February, just before theaters closed, but still managed to gross over $25.1M worldwide.

If you enjoy “Emma,” you might want to check out “Dickinson” on AppleTV. Alena Smith created that series for Apple, and the show stars Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson. The series also features Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Anya Taylor-Joy also starred in “The New Mutants,” which was one of the many films delayed by the ongoing health crisis. The movie was slated to release on April 3rd, but Disney has not rescheduled the film at this time. Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga star in the project, which takes place within the “X-Men” universe.

