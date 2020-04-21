Lionsgate announced that the studio will adapt Suzanne Collins’s highly anticipated novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which takes place in the Hunger Games universe, into a major motion picture. The announcement was made today by Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be published by Scholastic simultaneously in print, digital and audio formats in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on May 19th, and you can pre-order the novel right here on Amazon.

The first three books in Collins’s series—The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay—have more than 100M copies in print worldwide and have been translated into 52 languages; Lionsgate adapted these books into four feature films grossed nearly $3B worldwide.

For the new adaptation, the studio has re-enlisted several members of the franchise’s creative team. Nina Jacobson, who produced all of the films in the franchise, will produce the film adaptation of the new novel along with her partner Brad Simpson, who will also be involved in a producorial capacity. Francis Lawrence, who directed “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay Part 1,” and “Mockingjay Part 2,” will return to the director’s chair. Collins will write the film’s treatment and Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt will adapt the screenplay. Lionsgate also stated that Collins also will serve as an executive producer of the new film.

The story will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

Commenting on the announcement, Drake said, “Suzanne’s new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is creatively thrilling and takes this world to complex new dimensions that open up amazing cinematic possibilities. We’re thrilled to reunite this filmmaking team with this very unique franchise, and we can’t wait to begin production.”

“Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book,” said Collins. “From the beginning, they have treated the source material with great respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and assembling an incredible team both in front of and behind the camera. It’s such a pleasure to be reuniting with Nina, Francis, and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen, and having them share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem. I look forward to collaborating with them and all at Lionsgate as we bring The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to theaters worldwide.”

