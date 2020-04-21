Sonos launched Sonos Radio, a free, ad-supported streaming radio service, exclusively available to customers in more than 10M homes. The new service brings together more than 60,000 stations from multiple streaming partners, alongside original programming from the company.

“Sonos has always made it easy for customers to discover the riches of streaming music services by building premium products that sound great and by giving customers the freedom to use the services of their choice,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. “Sonos Radio brings together streaming radio services and a select set of curated radio stations in a simple, elegant way. This is just a beginning as we work to deliver services that provide our customers a better experience, and provide our music streaming service partners an opportunity to highlight their best content.”

According to the company, Sonos Radio allows users to enjoy radio from around the world by integrating multiple internet radio services, including TuneIn and iHeartRadio, with more to be added in the future. Customers can listen to music, sports, news, and local stations based on zip code, as well as access any station globally.

The company added, “Start the day with a local NPR station or enjoy favorites from around the world, including SomaFM in San Francisco or French radio station, RTL. Sonos Radio will be continually updated with new stations powered by partners, including integrations with Europe’s largest radio company, Global, and Radio.com for US listeners, both coming soon.”

Sonos Radio will also introduce original radio programming featuring a range of music handpicked by DJs and artists. Sonos’ signature ad-free station, Sonos Sound System, is curated and hosted by the Sonos team. Listeners will enjoy a stream of new, well-known or rediscovered music, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as guest artist radio hours from the likes of Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Parker (Tortoise), Vagabon, and more. Artist hosted radio hours, released every Wednesday, will start the stream of Sonos Sound System for a 60-minute radio show with music and commentary about inspiring artists, releases, and the host’s latest work.

Ad-free artist-curated stations will feature a regularly updated stream of hundreds of songs from artists inspired by their own influences and obsessions. Thom Yorke’s station, In the absence thereof…, launches today on the service.

Yorke said in a statement, “Here in a new form is that ever rolling compilation / office chart habit of mine of putting together what I have found recently that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light. Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again. With all this time we have behind doors I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape…and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick.”

Upcoming artist-curated stations from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne, and Third Man Records will debut in the coming weeks. Sonos stated that new artist stations will launch regularly.

Sonos Radio is now pre-loaded in the browse menu of the Sonos app with today’s software update. The global internet radio stations will be available for all customers worldwide, and Sonos’ original programming will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia to start.

