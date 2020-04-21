Netflix announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired the global rights, excluding China, to “Enola Holmes.” The film is based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” and the movie features an all-star cast.

The book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively. Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winner Harry Bradbeer is set to direct the film, working off a screenplay by BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne.

You have time to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, and you can find a collection of Springer’s work right here on Amazon.

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, and Susan Wokoma. The extended cast also includes Henry Cavill and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter.

The official synopsis reads, “Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes serve as producers on the film, along with Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown. Legendary’s Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, and Harry Bradbeer serve as executive producers on the project.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.