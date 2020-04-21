Logitech G introduced the Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse on Tuesday morning, offering a low-cost option for users looking for gaming-grade performance and a wireless solution without lag.

“With the explosion of play around the world and across all ages, we wanted to develop a mouse that gave all gamers access to some of our most innovative technology,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “The Logitech G 203 Gaming Mouse brings high-performance technology, RGB lighting and great comfort in a tried and true design. This mouse is sure to help you outperform the competition.”

The Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse features a 6-button design, which can be used directly out-of-the-box or fully configured to simplify and customize in-game actions. The new gaming mouse includes a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI, offering top-notch accuracy, tracking speed, and consistency.

The new device’s RGB lighting includes a palette of up to 16.8M colors and different brightness levels, which provides the capability of displaying a “rainbow” color wave lighting effect if you would like it to match your other components.

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second, and the G203 Lightsync can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software, a free download from Logitech’s website. The software allows users to quickly personalize and customize commands for each button on their mouse, and control profiles and lighting effects on Logitech G devices.

According to the company, the Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in May 2020 in black and white versions for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

You can find the current collection of Logitech G gear on the company’s official store front on Amazon.

