HBO Max now has an official launch date. The new streaming service is going live on May 27th with a slate of premium Max Originals for viewers to stream on day one. The slate includes the scripted comedy “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick; the Sundance documentary “On the Record;” underground ballroom dance competition series “Legendary;” “Craftopia,” hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” from Warner Bros. Animation; and “Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world-class library catalog and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”

After the initial launch, Max Originals will continue to premiere on the streamer. Upcoming series include “The Flight Attendant,” starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, and based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian; the “Friends” unscripted cast reunion special; new episodes of “Doom Patrol;” a new season of the mystery-comedy “Search Party,” the documentary series “Expecting Amy” with Amy Schumer; sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves” from director and executive producer Ridley Scott; the adult animated comedy “Close Enough” from the creator of Cartoon Network’s Emmy-winning “Regular Show;” and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO,” the first of four breakout specials resurrecting Cartoon Network’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning franchise Adventure Time.

HBO Max will also have a library of movies and TV series from the Warner Bros.’ collection, New Line, library titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and more. HBO Max will also offer an extensive selection of third-party acquired series and movie titles. The new offering will be bundled with the HBO service including all of HBO’s premium originals such as “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City,” “Veep,” “The Wire,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure,” “Succession,” “Watchmen,” “Barry,” “Euphoria,” “The Jinx,” “The Sopranos” and more.

On day one you can stream the collection of “Friends;” “The Big Bang Theory;” “Doctor Who;” “Rick and Morty;” “The Boondocks;” “The Bachelor;” “Sesame Street;” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air;” CW shows like “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Katy Keene;” the first season of DC’s “Doom Patrol;” “The O.C.;” “Pretty Little Liars;” the CNN catalog of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown;” and much more. Soon after, the platform offering will continue to grow, adding the libraries of “South Park,” “Gossip Girl,” “The West Wing,” and more within the first year of launch.

In addition to series, specials, and docs, HBO Max will feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year. Audiences will be able to watch 700 blockbuster films via the HBO service, this includes the acclaimed Studio Ghibli.

