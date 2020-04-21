Nintendo is releasing a surprise update for “Super Mario Maker 2” this week. The content allows players to create their own world map, and it’s totally free. Nintendo is saying that this will be the final update for the game, and it’s slated to release on April 22nd for the Nintendo Switch.

In World Maker mode, multiple courses created by a user can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. The look of the world map can also be customized, so you can be as creative as you like. Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others.

In addition to World Maker, the Koopalings are also joining in on the fun. All seven characters are entering into the game, and each has his or her own movement pattern. The Koopalings can be added to user-created courses, and other enemies include the key-chasing Phanto and the wind-up Mechakoopas are on their way.

Additional power-ups and course parts are also coming to “Super Mario Maker 2” as part of the free update. This includes the SMB2 Mushroom, which transforms Mario and friends into their look from “Super Mario Bros. 2,” and allows them to pick up and throw items and enemies. Nintendo is also adding the Frog Suit from “Super Mario Bros. 3,” as well as the Power Balloon from “Super Mario World.” You can also add the Super Acorn from “New Super Mario Bros. U,” and the Boomerang Flower from “Super Mario 3D World.” There are also five variations for wearables like the Cannon Box and Propeller Box from “Super Mario 3D World.”

