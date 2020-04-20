Netflix shared a first look trailer for Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood,” which is slated to premiere on the platform on May 1st. The limited series comes from Murphy and Ian Brennan, and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

The description reads, “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

The limited series stars David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

The series is Executive Produced by Co-Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock, who also serves as a writer and a director.

Netflix shared the trailer on social media on Monday afternoon, telling followers, “What if you could rewrite the story? Official Trailer for HOLLYWOOD, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, coming to Netflix on May 1.”

