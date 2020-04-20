The New York Pride Parade is a shining moment of acceptance and community here in New York City, but New Yorkers won’t be able to celebrate in traditional parades and city-wide events this year. Heritage of Pride announced that the NYC Pride Parade, along with its corresponding events, has been canceled this year because of the ongoing health crises. The event, which was originally scheduled for June 14-28, was forced to call of the celebrations for the overall safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York City is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. We’ve come a long way since the first Christopher Street Liberation Day March 50 years ago, which is a testament to the bravery and resiliency of LGBTIA+ New Yorkers in the struggle for equality,” said MayorBill de Blasio. “While this pandemic prevents us from coming together to march, it will in no way stop us from celebrating the indelible contributions that the LGBTIA+ community has made toNew York City or from recommitting ourselves to the fight for equal rights.”

“As the days have passed, it has become more and more clear that even with a decline in the spread of COVID-19, large-scale events such as ours are unlikely to happen in the near future,” said MaryanneRoberto Fine, NYC Pride Co-Chair. “We understand that we need to reimagine NYC Pride events – and have already begun to do just that.”

“Pride is a staple in New York City, and is oftentimes a safe space for many,” said David A. Correa, Interim Executive Director. “This weighed on our members, board, and staff, knowing that we serve as a haven for vulnerable communities. It was not easy to arrive at the decision to cancel pride as we have come to know it over the years, especially given the financial impact this could have on LGBTQIA+people and businesses, but our top priority remains the health and well-being of all those that participate with us.”

According to the announcement, NYC Pride will continue to focus on initiatives like ​PrideGives Back​, a grant program created to support LGBTQIA+ organizations from marginalized communities to develop much-needed programming.

“We are a community that thrives when we are united,” added Correa. “We may not fill the streets of New York City this year, but LGBTQIA+ people carry pride with them all year long. I have no doubt that we will be together again soon.”

“WABC Channel 7 will continue to support Heritage of Pride this year by broadcasting a special NYCPride programming event in June to all communities across the NYC and tri-state area. This virtual event will shine a light on Pride month and the incredible stories of unity and strength by utilizing the powerful reach of ABC-7, the number one station in the market, and the deep connection we have with our viewers and communities,” said Debra O’Connell, WABC-TV President & General Manager.

