The box office schedule is still in a constant state of flux due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and Warner Bros. Pictures announced an updated release schedule for its future slate. The studio set dates for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Shazam 2,” as well as other dramas, pushing most of the films back several months.

“The Batman” is moving from June 25, 2021 to October 1, 2021. That was the same date that “The Joker” hit theaters, which was an overnight success for Warner Bros. and DC. “The Flash” moved ahead one month to June 3, 2022, and the “Shazam” sequel moved from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022. Warner Bros. Pictured has already delayed “Wonder Woman: 1984,” and that film moved from June 5, 2020 to August 14, 2020.

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley movie, with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, is shifting from October 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021 to make room for “The Batman.” Then there’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” which is a prequel to the hit series “The Sopranos,” which is jumping from September 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021. Other changes include Will Smith’s “King Richard,” which is now slated for November 19, 2021; and Hugh Jackman’s “Reminiscence” on April 16th.

Warner Bros. Pictures isn’t the only studio dealing with comic-book adaptation delays. Sony Pictures moved Jared Leto’s “Morbius” from July 2020 to March 2021 to work around the health crisis.

Marvel rescheduled all of the studio’s Phase 4 slate, starting with “Black Widow.” The Scarlett Johansson movie was scheduled to premiere on May 1st, but was moved to November 6, 2020. “The Eternals” will release on February 12, 2021, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. “Black Panther 2” is currently keeping its May 8, 2022 release date, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

You can keep track of all the Box Office Schedule Changes as they are announced.

