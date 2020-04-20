Netflix acquired the global rights to “The Starling” from Limelight, Entertainment One, and Boies Schiller Entertainment. Two-Time Academy Award Nominee Theodore Melfi directs the film, which stars two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Nominee Melissa McCarthy, Emmy Award Nominee Chris O’Dowd, Academy Award Winner Kevin Kline, Emmy Award Nominee Timothy Olyphant, Tony Award Winner Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Emmy Award Nominee Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn.

Netflix’s logline reads, “In the heartwarming dramady THE STARLING, after a married couple suffers a hardship, Jack heads off to deal with grief while Lilly remains in the “real” world, dealing with her own guilt and a crippling internal struggle to live with a dark secret. As if Lilly’s troubles weren’t bad enough, a starling bird that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her. This starling comes to represent all of Lilly’s problems, and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as both help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems.”

Matt Harris wrote the script, and Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Theodore Melfi, and Kimberly Quinn serve as producers. The executive producers include Boies Schiller, Zack Schiller, David Boies, Jen Gorton, and Zev Foreman.

If you’re looking for something to stream this week, the recent releases on Netflix include the animated-series “The Midnight Gospel,” “Outer Banks,” “Fauda: Season 3,” “Too Hot to Handle,” and “#BlackAF.” Upcoming releases include “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Extraction,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

