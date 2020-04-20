If you’ve been on social media this week, you probably saw the “Dune” remake trending on your feeds. The upcoming movie, and a few of the cast members’ names, were trending on several platforms after Variety published first look photos from the film. The images included the star of the movie, Timothée Chalamet, in costume as Paul Atredies, and other pictures featured Zendaya and Jason Momoa. The photos introduced the “Dune” universe to a new generation, and many of the younger readers saw the Paul Atredies character for the first time. If you haven’t read the books yet, you have plenty of time to jump into the “Dune” universe before the premiere. If you don’t feel like reading the books, you can choose to listen to the collection, for free, through an Audible trial at Amazon.

The six books in “Dune” center around the water-starved planet of Arrakis, home of the Melange, which is often called Spice. The sci-fi novel mixes political upheaval and dissension with colonialism and classism, and it’s a time-tested sci-fi masterpiece that has influenced almost every major space-adventure since 1965.

You can find the first book in the series, “Dune,” right here on Amazon. The paperback is relatively inexpensive, and you can read the Kindle version for free through Amazon’s app, but you can start an Audible trial to listen to the collection like I did. I keep the audible version on my Kindle and listen to it when going to bed, and I usually cycle through this story, “Lord of the Rings,” and “The Simarillion,” when I travel.

Since everyone should be in self-isolation these days, you can travel to Arrakis for the next few weeks and escape into Frank Herbert’s masterly-crafted universe.

When you’re done you can wait for the movie, which has an all-star cast including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

The official movie description reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

So grab you ticket to the tortured planet and find out why “Dune” is one of the best sci-fi stories ever told. Afterwards, you can watch the movie and discuss every change, omission, and interpretation on Reddit.

