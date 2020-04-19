Lady Gaga’s collaboration with the Global Citizen advocacy organization raised over $127M in commitments to support healthcare workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate partners, along with philanthropists, announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization during the “One World: Together At Home” global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will support WHO’s work around the world, as well as the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF.

The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America, and United Way, among others.

The eight-hour globally promoted special garnered unprecedented worldwide distribution, reaching billions. More than 60 global broadcast networks, across more than 175 countries, nine digital platforms and hundreds of affiliates, celebrated and supported brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

“One World: Together At Home” kicked-off with a six-hour digital stream that was followed by a two-hour broadcast special. The broadcast special was hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ with friends from Sesame Street. All were on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world, focusing on communities impacted by COVID-19.

The event featured a long list of celebrities, as well as conversations with, and tributes to, the scientists, healthcare professionals, and other essential services workers that have championed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga participated in the event, along with Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Usher.

The broadcast also included Former United States First Ladies Mrs. Laura Bush and Mrs. Michelle Obama, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The six-hour digital event included performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Just last month, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Calling on individuals to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 150 countries around the world have taken hundreds of thousands of actions in support of the response fund.

