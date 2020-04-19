FOX announced a new unscripted series called “Labor of Love” this week. The show, hosted by award-winning actress Kristin Davis, is slated to premiere on May 21st on the network.

The official description reads, “Labor of Love focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all – that is, except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine.”

According to the network, each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.

FOX explained, “If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.”

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Kristin Davis. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

Labor of Love is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture. Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen, and Laurie Girion serve as executive producers. Kristin Davis is a producer.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.